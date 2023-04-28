Over 60,000 Soldiers Recruited Under My Administration – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), claims that more than 60,000 soldiers were hired under his administration. He claims that this was done to strengthen the fighting capacity of the Nigerian Army.

This was said by Buhari on Thursday at Eagles Square in Abuja during the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colors Parade 2023.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Gen. Usman Baba, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Other attendees included the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, and members of the National Executive Council.

Speaking at the event, Buhari said, “Our interventions and budgetary allocation to the army between 2020 and 2022 alone has been able to procure hundreds of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, troops carrying vehicles, utility vehicles, tanks and armoured personnel carriers to augment those earlier procured from 2017 to 2022.

“Significant numbers of new fighting and utility vehicles, along with artillery guns, machine guns, rifles and correspondent ammunition were acquired and inducted into various theatres of operations.

“This will lead to significant increment in the animal equipment holding since 2015 with a significant improvement in the fighting power as a result of the procurement of equipment and mission specific training.”

The President further noted that the army had restructured the conduct of its operations to meet current realities, saying the quantum of platforms induced into the army since 2015 had enabled troops to take the battle to the terrorists and criminals, particularly in the North-East.

He added, “As an administration, we have demonstrated commitment to increase the strength of the armed forces in my resolve to secure the country against all challenges.

“It is instructive to state that from 2015, when I was sworn in as the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, I facilitated the recruitment of over 60,000 soldiers for the Nigerian army aside thousands of commissioned officers from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

“In the area of troops welfare, this administration has facilitated the approval of the Manual for Financial Administration which has greatly enhanced the pay and allowances of troops. This has no doubt boosted the troops morale and enhanced the deal. To discharge their constitutional mandate.

“Furthermore, in my resolve to cater for the families of disease personnel, over 50,000 children and wards of personnel who died in active service on the Nigerian Army Scholarship from 2015 to date.

“In terms of infrastructural development, this administration has made determined efforts to surmount the deficit in accommodation and other amenities.”