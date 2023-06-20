Over 155,000 Candidates Sit For BECE In Ogun

A total number of 155,161 candidates in Ogun State are writing the Year 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in both Public and Private Junior Secondary Schools across the State with adequate supply of the examination materials.

Monitoring the examination in Egba axis, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye lauded the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his support for the education sector to further achieve academic excellence in the State.

Mrs. Ogunleye stated that the present administration had put necessary facilities in place towards ensuring a hitch-free and successful conduct of the examination, saying the Ministry’s officials are working tirelessly to make sure that the examination is orderly, appreciating principals for rising up to their responsibilities to prevent malpractices.

Ogunleye affirmed that, “With what we have seen so far during the monitoring, we can easily deduce that year 2023 BECE has been well conducted. Kudos to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support for the education sector in Ogun State”.

Speaking, the Director of Education, Department of Curriculum and Evaluation, Mrs. Mary Okereafor, said the introduction of digital innovation in the management of the education system in the State had made the examination seamless, commending the Zonal Education Officers for the timely delivery of materials to the centres.

Applauding the Ministry for a well organised BECE, the Principals, Lantoro High School (Junior), Oke-Lantoro, Hajia Olateju Animasaun, Baptist Girls College (Junior), Idi-Aba, Mrs. Adebukunola Idowu, Sacred Heart Catholic College, Oke-Ilewo, Mrs. Josephine Ezeofor and the Vice Principal Administration, Peace Foundation International College, Pepsi, Alhaji Mubasiru Adesola, all in Abeokuta pointed out that there were improvements in the exercise over the years.

Schools visited in Abeokuta were Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Baptist Girls’ College, Idi-Aba, Lantoro High School, Oke-Lantoro, African Church Grammar School, Ita-Eko, Anglican High School, Quarry Road, Peace Foundation International College, Pepsi, Sacred Heart Catholic College, Oke-Ilewo and Ijemo Titun High School, Ibara.