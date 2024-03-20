Headline

Otti Wise to Take Loan from Islamic Bank – Bashir Ahmad

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
140
Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has hailed Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for taking a loan from the Islamic Development Bank for capital projects in the state.

According to him, the loan from the bank can enable the state to undertake essential capital projects without the long-term financial strain that interest-bearing loans might impose.

Ahmad shared on X, “Governor Alex Otti has indeed made a wise decision as he secured a $125 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to finance capital projects in Abia.

“Islamic banking, being interest-free, aligns with the ethical guidelines of Islam, which perceive money as a means of exchange rather than a commodity that can generate income through interest. This principle ensures that financial transactions contribute directly to economic activities and development without the burden of interest, which can sometimes be prohibitive.

“Islamic finance emphasizes partnership and the sharing of profit and risks. This approach encourages a sense of mutual responsibility and ethical investment.

“In the context of Abia State, the utilization of Islamic finance can provide several advantages. It can enable the state to undertake essential capital projects without the long-term financial strain that interest-bearing loans might impose.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
140

Related Articles

Tinubu, Shettima

Posterity Will Remember Tinubu as a Decisive Leader – Shettima

12 hours ago

Fire Razes Three Buildings in Lagos

14 hours ago
Senate

Senate Extends Implementation of 2023 Budget

22 hours ago

NSIA, NSP Sign Agreement for Shiroro Solar Generating Company

23 hours ago