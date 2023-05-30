Otti To Recruit 5,000 Teachers In Abia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has made a significant announcement regarding the education sector in the state. In an address delivered at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Governor Otti revealed his administration’s ambitious plan to hire a minimum of 5,000 teachers.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to tackle the prevailing shortage of educators in both primary and secondary schools across the state.

Governor Otti expressed his administration’s firm commitment to rebuilding the educational system, with a particular focus on producing high-quality students who possess the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the demands of modern society.

He was quoted by NAN: “We shall see to it that our teachers undergo regular refresher courses to update their knowledge and teaching skills so that they will stay relevant in their chosen fields.

“It must also be stated that under our government, teachers shall never be shabbily treated as reportedly had been the custom in the past.

“The paucity of infrastructure in our educational system shall be addressed stridently.”

In addition to the education sector, Governor Alex Otti has turned his attention towards the pressing issue of refuse disposal and waste management in Umuahia and Aba.

Recognizing the significance of a clean and healthy urban environment, the governor has declared a state of emergency on this matter.

To kickstart the initiative, he has instructed the State Environmental Protection Agency to promptly clear all refuse heaps within the two cities.

Furthermore, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the people, Governor Otti revealed that his administration will initiate the payment of May salaries and pensions to civil servants and retirees.

This timely action ensures that individuals in these positions will receive their dues in the coming days, providing them with the financial support they require.

“There shall be no more distinction between the so-called ‘core’ and ‘non-core’ civil servants in the state.

“From June, all salary and pension obligations of the state would be settled by the 28th of every month.

“My commitment during my campaigns to pay off all outstanding salary and pension arrears remains sacrosanct.

“Within the next one week, I shall set up appropriate mechanisms to ensure that all legitimate employees and retirees are identified and paid their due entitlements,” Otti said.