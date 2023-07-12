News

Otti Makes Fresh 30 Appointments

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
46
Alex Otti
Alex Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has handed new appointments to 30 individuals.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Kazie Uko.

The appointees and their portfolios include:

1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
46

Related Articles

Bauchi Govt Adopts Hausa As Language Of Communication

2 hours ago
Tinubu and service chiefs

Tinubu Writes Senate For Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

13 hours ago
court

Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 5-year-old In Lagos

15 hours ago
Femi Adesina

Kukah Pained Buhari Didn’t Patronize Him – Adesina

1 day ago