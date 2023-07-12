Otti Makes Fresh 30 Appointments
The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has handed new appointments to 30 individuals.
This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Kazie Uko.
The appointees and their portfolios include:
1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation
2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs
3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment
4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies
5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry
6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment
8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties
9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing
10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport
11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security
12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC
13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency
14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS
15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning
16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance
17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA
18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy
19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)
20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process
21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities
22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies
23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)
24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.
25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.
26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.
27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba
28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets
29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors
30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office