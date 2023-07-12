Otti Makes Fresh 30 Appointments

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has handed new appointments to 30 individuals.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Kazie Uko.

The appointees and their portfolios include:

1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office