Otti Hosts Obasanjo, Highlights Infrastructure Drive

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, welcomed former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the state, emphasizing the valuable insights shared during their discussions, particularly regarding infrastructure development and governance reforms.

Governor Otti highlighted the progress made in Abia, especially in Aba, the commercial hub of the South East region. With 10 completed roads and 31 more in progress, the state aims to create a pathway towards a prosperous future for its citizens.

Former President Obasanjo commended Abia’s decision to repeal the pension law for past governors and deputies, applauding the commitment to responsible leadership and reduction of governance costs. Governor Otti expressed gratitude for Obasanjo’s straightforward approach and pledged to uphold the principles of stewardship and accountability.

The governor emphasized the importance of setting a new governance standard that prioritizes the welfare of citizens, echoing Obasanjo’s vision for a Nigeria led by dedicated and principled leaders.

Governor Otti concluded by thanking Obasanjo for his unwavering support and for inspiring the state to persevere in its journey towards progress and service to the people.