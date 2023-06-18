Otti Blames Ikpeazu For Failure To Pay Salaries, Pensions In Abia

Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, has revealed that the delay in fulfilling his promise of salaries and pension arrears is due to the presence of fictitious figures and unverifiable numbers.

Speaking on Saturday at the special thanksgiving service held for Hon. Obi Aguocha, the representative of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, at Nkwoegwu Central School in Umuahia North LGA, Governor Otti assured the attendees that confirmed salaries and pension arrears would be paid by the end of the month. He also appealed for patience from the people.

During his address, the governor took the opportunity to explain that the debt left behind by the previous administration was substantial. He pledged to settle this debt and emphasized his commitment to avoiding distractions and making excuses.

Governor Otti further announced that his full cabinet would be formed by the end of the month. Establishing the cabinet would facilitate the smooth functioning of the government. He highlighted the recent inauguration of the State House of Assembly, which would contribute to the effective governance of the state.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the state of Umuahia, the capital city of Abia, the governor likened it to a glorified village. He declared his administration’s intention to initiate a transformation process for the city within the next three months to enhance its aesthetics. He called for support from all citizens to achieve this goal.

During the church service held at St. Michael’s Anglican Church in Okaiuga Nkwoegwu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi delivered an exhortation advising the celebrant that it was a time for humility before God and seeking His grace rather than a time for rejoicing.

According to him, “The politics of Abia State have just changed. If not the Lord is on your side, you would not have been what you are today.

“It is not an easy journey. The government has been messed up so that whatever you do, it seems you have not done anything. We had leaders who make policies without studying the situation. There must be this thing on the ground to make this work.

“If we must support fuel subsidy, there must be something that should be on the ground (to cushion it)”.

He further advised Aguocha, “The problem of Ikwuano/Umuahia Constituency is going to be on your head and all will be inviting you for every occasion. Be faithful to God as you need the prayers of the church.

“As a former President General (of Ohuhu), your responsibility cannot be compared to that of your present position. Forget about money and do the assignments given to you to avoid EFCC.

“Begin now to build a structure based on God which you will use for your second tenure”.