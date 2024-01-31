Otedola Named Chairman of FBN Holdings Board

Renowned Nigerian billionaire and activist investor, Femi Otedola, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings.

Otedola’s election to the position follows a recent board meeting held on January 31, where he succeeded Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, who had been appointed as board chair on December 17, 2021.

Remarkably, Otedola assumes the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors just five months after assuming the position of Non-Executive Director on August 14, 2023.

This appointment marks a significant development in Otedola’s involvement with FBN Holdings, underlining his growing influence and strategic direction within the company’s governance structure.