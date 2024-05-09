Osun Transport Master Plan Ready Soon – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has aid his administration is set to release to the public the Osun State Transport Master Plan to facilitate integrated connectivity for Osun economy.

Adeleke disclosed this on Thursday while commissioning the Osun State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Testing Center at Osogbo.

The Governor who narrated series of ongoing reforms being delivered by his government said “the test center right here is the first of its kind among other intervention of our administration to reposition the State’s Transportation sector.”

This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Olawale Rasheed.

According to the governor, “our government is pursuing reforms across the transport sector. We ensure that Commercial Motorcycle operators across the State are registered under a database with a rider’s jacket and identification card for safety purposes. Mini buses, popularly known as (Korope) has also been registered and numbered for easy identification and security.

“We have introduced single ticketing to all commercial drivers in the State through the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) to guide against leakage of revenue.

“It is equally my pleasure to inform the public that our administration is working on a Transportation Master plan for Osun state. We are focused on a multimodal plan that will integrate all modes of transportation within the state. It will lay our objectives and strategic agenda for land, air and water transportation.

“The plan is to regulate, plan and develop an efficient and well-integrated transport system that will serve the public interest, enhance mobility, and deliver a secure and environmentally friendly Public Transportation System in different areas across Osun.

“The plan is central to our five point agenda as it focuses on connectivity within and outside the state. Osun is centrally located in the heart of Yorubaland, hence our transport plan and policies must enhance linkage on trans-national level. As we eye being the transport hub for the Yoruba heartland, a transportation master plan will deepen our overall focus on deepening the agro-industrial base of our dear State.

“As I am commissioning this test centre, I direct the Ministry of Transportation to speed up work on the Transportation master plan in line with our electioneering agenda. We must join the league of states that have developed and are implementing such plans”, Governor Adeleke noted.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon Ephraim Ayodele assured the state that the ministry has the best private sector partners for the management and running of the testing centre.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council.