Osun to Retrieve Properties Illegally Acquired from Govt

The Osun State Government has declared its intention to retrieve its properties, including land and vehicles, illegally acquired by anyone irrespective of such a person’s status in the society

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Osun State Assets Management Agency, OSSAMA, Mrs Fausat Sarumi-Adebanjo stated this while featuring on Imole Ayo, a sensitization programme which promotes the activities of governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration on OSBC Radio and Television channels

The weekly Yoruba simulcast programme is put in place by the office of the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed to showcase the achievements of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration in Osun State

Sarumi-Adebanjo explained that through regular monitoring exercise embarked upon by OSSAMA, the agency has discovered that some parcels of land acquired by the state government a long time ago have been taken over indiscriminately by some people, who have built permanent structures on such lands.

She urged owners of properties built on government lands to visit the office of Osun State Assets Management Agency for necessary information as failure to do so may create an unfavourable situation for the erring trespassers.

The Special Adviser, Osun State Assets Management Agency, also charged former government functionaries who are still in possession of official vehicles and other valuables belonging to the state to voluntarily release such property without further delay.