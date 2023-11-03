Osun to Enrol 19,000 retirees in health insurance scheme

The Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Rasak Akindele, has said the agency has been directed by Governor Ademola Adeleke to enrol all retirees in the state in the health scheme.

Akindele disclosed this on Thursday on the sidelines of the quarterly meeting of the OHIS management and accredited Health Care Providers, held at the Government Secretariat, Abere.

The OHIS boss said registration of the beneficiaries, who are 19,000 in number, would commence immediately while Governor Adeleke would present them their enrollment cards later.

He said, “The governor has given the order that we should enrol all pensioners in the state on the scheme. All of them came out in their large numbers to vote during the election and they deserve to be compensated.

It is not even compensation, it is their right because they have a right to good health at that age having served the state for that long.

“In fact, the governor is going to present their identity cards in commemoration of his first-year anniversary celebration. No matter the location, we have hospitals everywhere in Osun State. The number of beneficiaries is 19,000 in all.”

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the healthcare providers, Akindele said, “We need to have feedback from them. What are the problems they are encountering and how we can solve the problems, because they say where there is no law, there can’t be crimes.

“If we understand the problems, we can solve the problems together with them. If there are infringements later, then we can now sanction through the means of law.”