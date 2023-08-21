Osun Set To Distribute Second Batch Of FG Palliatives

The Government of Osun state has issued a new update to inform the general public regarding the forthcoming distribution of Federal Government palliatives.

Hon Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, announced that the state is currently finalizing the distribution template in anticipation of the second batch of food palliatives from the Federal Government.

In the statement, it was revealed that the state is awaiting the delivery of 600 bags of rice from the first batch of palliatives. The second batch, expected to arrive soon, comprises 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3,200MT of maize.

Quoting a communication from the federal government team, the statement reads, “We wish to inform you that the second batch of federal government food palliative distribution will commence shortly. You are scheduled to receive 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3,200MT of maize.”

Hon Alimi emphasized the importance of keeping the public informed about the progress of the palliative distribution.

He clarified that the state is working diligently to ensure that all segments of society benefit from this exercise.

Furthermore, he assured transparency and accountability in the distribution process, affirming the government’s commitment to delivering the palliatives to the citizens before the distribution launch.