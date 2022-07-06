Osun Poll: Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, Omisore Confident Of APC Victory

…say ‘no room for inconclusive this time around’

…as Oyetola re-election campaign moves to Odo-Otin LGA

The co-chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship poll, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, have expressed confidence that the APC will secure a landslide victory in the July 16 contest.

The trio maintained that the APC governorship candidate and incumbent governor of the State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will emerge victorious on the first ballot saying “there is no room for inconclusive this time around.”

They spoke on Monday when the Oyetola re-election campaign trail moved to Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the palace of Olokuku of Okuku, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the entire structure of the APC and its members were aware of the outstanding performance of the Governor hence the commitment to ensure his re-election for a second term.

He added that Governor Oyetola had performed creditably well to deserve another term to consolidate on the good works he had started.

“We have come to support your son, a governor who is a pride among governors. This is a man whom God has blessed with deep wisdom and wealth of experience, no wonder he is doing wonderfully well. We are proud to be associated with him and he is an example to many of us.

“We have come to show you that he is not alone on this journey. By the grace of God, Oyetola will be re-elected come July 16.

“This election is one that is projected to bring progress to Osun, and to Nigeria as a whole. So, we expect Governor Oyetola’s re-election to come with ease and landslide victory.

“The good people of Osun, if you are privileged to have an uncommon leader, give him all the support possible. If fellow governors can testify that he is a shining light, that should give a fair idea of how uncommon he is.

“We will be here next week for the national campaign for him. By the grace of God, Oyetola will win and we are going to vote. This is a decision that will bring development and progress not only to Osun but to entire Nigeria as Osun election will determine next year’s general elections,” SanwoOlu said.

On his part, Governor Ganduje said the leadership and members of the party were resolute to deliver Osun for APC.

“We are here to give maximum support to our brother, your son, Governor Oyetola. From what we have heard and seen, he has performed excellently well in all sectors and God has used him to bring social development to Osun within the three and a half years he has been administering the affairs of the State.

“He has done a lot in education, infrastructure, empowerment, and he has built a good relationship with workers, trade unions, traditional institutions among others. This is the confidence we have that it will be a landslide victory for him in the coming election. There is no way this will be an inconclusive election,” the Kano governor noted.

Also speaking, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the National Women Leader of the APC, Dr. Betta Edu, said the party had put in place necessary mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible election, saying that victory is assured for the party, in view of the positive feedbacks of its campaigns.

“We have heard from our visiting governors what Governor Oyetola represents and what his re-election presupposes. These words are open challenge to us to do what is right for the sake of Osun and its future,” Omisore added.

In their separate remarks, the Director-General of Oyetola’s re-election Campaign Council, Sen. Ajibola Basiru and the APC State Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, described the July 16 governorship poll as critical to the state’s progress, adding that only a progressive-minded candidate deserves to be elected.

According to them: “Governor Oyetola has proven in the last three and a half years that he is capable of fulfilling the responsibilities of the government to the people. Osun is in safe hands with him.”

While receiving the Governor and members of his re-election campaign council, Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode, lauded Oyetola for making traditional rulers in the State proud by fulfilling his promises to their subjects.

He said “We wholeheartedly declare our support for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. You have made us proud and given us enough reasons to speak about you to our subjects with confidence because you have fulfilled your promises to our people”.

While addressing a crowd of supporters and other residents at the campaign venue, Governor Oyetola, commended Osun citizens for the confidence reposed in him, saying that their votes in 2018 gave him the privilege to prove his good intention for the State.

He called on citizens to discern the times and make decisions that can safeguard the future of the State, adding that he is ready to consolidate on the strong progressive foundation he had laid in the last three and a half years.