Osun Police Warn Against Violence Ahead Of Tribunal Ruling

As the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal issues its ruling, the Osun State Police Command declared on Thursday that it will not put up with any behavior that may spark a crisis in the state.

The command said that the essential security measures had been put in place to deal with anyone or any group of people who would try to stir up unrest decisively and within the bounds of the law.

In a statement released on Thursday, Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesman, stated that police will engage with other security organizations in the state to prevent the breakdown of law and order in any area of Osun.

It then gave law-abiding citizens the assurance of proper protection prior to, throughout, and after the decision.

The statement further read in parts, “Osun State Police Command wishes to assure the general public, especially the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and beyond the judgment.

“The police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state have put all necessary security measures in place to deal decisively within the ambit of the law with anyone, group of persons who might attempt to foment trouble.

“Therefore, the Command is using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble.

“They should not allow themselves to be used by any vicious politicians to cause crisis in the State as the command will not tolerate any kind of thuggery or hooliganism.”