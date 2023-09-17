Osun Police Urges Calm Over Death of Sodiq Alamu

The Osun State Police Command has urged the good people of the state, especially the residents of Ilobu and Ifon in Irepodun and Orolu local governments area that it is aware of the report of the incident of the death of one Sodiq Alamu about 28 years of age along Opapa village in Ilobu.

In a statement by Spokesman, SP Opalola Olawoyin, the command passionately appealed to the residents of both communities (Ilobu & Ifon) and its environs to remain calm as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of the young man.

“Also, the Command is aware of clandestine meetings being held by some individuals/groups of people to cause mayhem within the communities.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Kehinde Longer since the report of the incident has been having meetings with Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan and other relevant stakeholders to appeal to their subjects to remain peaceful and not to take law into their hands as the Police Command will not relent until the circumstances is unraveled and suspect (s) are brought to book,” the statement read in part.