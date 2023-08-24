Osun Police Clears Air On Kidnapping Incident

The Osun State Police Command has cleared the air on a report(not by Concise News) about a kidnapping incident that circulated on social media.

The Command clarified that the incident did not occur in Osun but in Aworo Village, near Agbamu town, within Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State.

On August 21, 2023, Mrs. Grace Adepoju, her surveyor, and four companions embarked on a business trip from Oyan Town in Odo-Otin L.G. area of Osun State to Agbamu in Irepodun L.G. area of Kwara State. Returning from their trip around 6:30pm, they were abducted near Aworo town, which shares borders with Osun State.

The swift response was initiated by the Divisional Police Officer of Okuku, Osun State. His team, comprising local hunters, vigilantes, and the Osun State Anti-Kidnapping squad, collaborated to pursue the kidnappers due to the proximity of the incident to their division.

Pressure mounted on the kidnappers led to the escape of Mrs. Adepoju, unharmed, at approximately 3:00am on August 22, 2023. She was subsequently reunited with her family while assisting in the ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining victims.

During the search operation, the team apprehended two individuals suspected to be informants to the kidnappers. These suspects are now in the custody of the Kwara State police team.

Currently, the joint efforts of the police, hunters, vigilantes, and stakeholders from both states persist as they comb the forested areas in search of the other victims. The dedication to this mission underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies and community members to ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.