Osun Police Arrest Notorious Armed Robber Adamo Aliyu

The Osun State Police Command has said its operativeshave arrested a notorious armed robber, Adamo Aliyu, after they moved swiftly upon a distress call/intelligence on 3/9/2022 that there was a robbery attack/operation at Koteyemu/Aku area of Ikire.

The Police from Ikire Area Command in joint operation with the Civilian Joint Task force (Hunters and Forest Security Service, Osun State) carried out the operation.

The Police not resting on their oars extended their investigation to some areas of Ikire where three cohorts of the principal suspect above (2-4) were picked-up/arrested from their various hideouts within the town.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit for discreet investigation. The unit immediately swung into action and arrested the 5th suspect. In the course of further investigation, the 1st suspect Adamo Aliyu made a confessional statement that on 28/08/2022 himself, Damilola Kayode, Yusuf Idiris, Odewumi Sodiq (1st to 4th Suspects) respectively conspired among themselves and killed the Mobil Filling Station manager, one Fatai Atanda Adigun ‘M’ Aged 55yrs along Ikire express road in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State and carted away sum of #100,000.00k (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

On 2/09/2022 the same hoodlums suspected to be members of unlawful society also conspired among themselves again and robbed one Barr. Oyeyinka Musafau ‘M’ of Oke-Olufi Area, Ikire, Osun State and carted away his One Infinix Mobile Phone valued #110,000.00K (One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) and some valuable items valued yet unknown. Also, sometimes in the month of August, 2022 the 1st – 4th suspects and others at large robbed a cyclist and killed him in front of Irewole Local Government building along Ife/Ibadan Road, Ikire.

They further robbed some traders along university area, Ikire/Iwo Road, Ikire and carted away cash of #600,000.00k= (Six Hundred Thousand Naira). They also robbed another cyclist and killed him while they carted away his motorcycle. The 1st – 4th suspects respectively alleged the 5th suspect Adeshina Ayomide who was one of the staff of the Mobil Filling Station that he was the one who sponsored them with the sum of #500,000.00k (Five hundred thousand naira) only in order to kill the Mobil Filling Station manager in Ikire, Osun state in order to cover up the fraud /misappropriation of the money amounted to the sum of #2, 170,000.00k (Two million, one hundred and seventh thousand naira) which he was involved sometimes in the year 2018.