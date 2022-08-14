Osun Police Arrest Dare-Devil Criminal

The Osun State Police Command under the watch of dynamic CP Olawale Olokode, psc in it’s struggle not to make the State a safe haven for criminal elements to hibernate or public space being taken over by the unscrupulous elements has arrested a suspected Daredevil criminal/cultist, murderer Rasheed Oko-Ilu who has been terrorizing the State and had been on the wanted list of the Police Command for various heinous crimes in the State.

The hardhearted criminal Oko- Ilu was arrested by the Police in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Taskforce in connection with the killing/ death of about three people at Egbatedo, Osogbo, Osun State on 6/8/2022.

Rasheed was arrested by the intelligence-led Police officers from his hideout at Old Garage Area of Osogbo after the commission of the dastardly act.

The CP, therefore, assured that all criminal elements in the State will surely meet their Waterloo at the hand of the Police and other law enforcement agents.

He equally enjoined all citizens in the State to be rest assured that the Command is committed to the general safety of lives and properties of all and sundry in the State.

Finally, as the Command is on the trail of other collaborators/gangs and commences investigation of the incident, the CP urges members of the public give timely and useful information to the Police as the Police can not singlehandedly tackle the issue security without their support.