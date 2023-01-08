Osun: Suspected PDP Thugs Attack APC Campaign Office In Ilesa

…CoS to Speaker attacked, hospitalised

…Party has returned Ijesa land to dark age of violence, thuggery – fmr commissioner

…appeals to President Buhari to wade in

The immediate past Commissioner of Works and Transport in Osun, Engr. Omowaiye Oluremi yes campaign office in llesa was attacked by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP thugs in the earlier hours of Sunday.

There were signs of gunshots at different places within the premises of the office, as the main door, glass windows, billboards and flags of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among other items were seriously damaged.

Similarly, another set of PDP thugs, led by one Sunday Amure a.k.a Irawo, also attacked the Chief of Staff to Osun State Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Hon. Sunkanmi Obisesan.

He was attacked at Ifofin, in Ilesa, on Sunday afternoon. He has been rushed to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa, following the injury he sustained from the attack.

The attacks came less than 24 hours after the PDP-led government was accused of fine-tuning plans to unleash violence on Oyetola’s men.

Recall that Omowaiye, few days ago, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt launched on him and his supporters in Ilesa.

Addressing journalists shortly after his on-the-spot inspection of the scene, the former Commissioner described the attack as diabolic and inhumane, saying it is unfortunate that such ugly incidence had been launched twice on his person and property within two weeks.

Omowaye decried the incessant attacks on members of the APC since the inception of the PDP-led government in the State.

He said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. And just yesterday, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening. We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence.

“A lot of people are dying, a lot of people have been attacked. I was just lucky to have survived an assassination attack about two weeks ago, if anybody had been here, there would have been a lot of casualties.

“So far, over 10 persons have been killed that are traceable to the activities of these people. And we are not surprise it is happening. As a government, PDP-led administration has a notorious killer, who had been declared wanted by the Police as a member of its Security Committee.”

Omowaye called on President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to come to the aid of the people of the State before things get out of control.

“We are appealing to President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector General of Police to avert this incessant attacks on our people.

“There is no doubt in the fact that PDP is taking us to the dark age where thuggery is the order of the day and we are also calling on the people of Ijesaland to remain calm and should know that the PDP and Governor Adeleke are known for thuggery. The PDP should allow us do our opposition in peace.

“I have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Services and other sister agencies. Even when there was an attack on my person, they were all here.

“Adeleke should face governance and stop attacking us. When they were in the opposition for twelve years, nobody attacked them, they too should stop attacking our people”, Omowaye added.

Similarly, member House of Representatives representing Ijesa-south Federal Constituency, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni , has expressed displeasure over the incidence, saying no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to book.

Ayeni who lamented the incessant attacks on the people of the State particularly in Ijesaland said on no account will he fold his arms for his constituents to be molested and attacked by hoodlums.

He vowed to take the security challenge in the State to the National Assembly as a matter of public importance soon as the House resumes.

“It is unfortunate that this is still happening in spite the steps taken to avert reoccurrence having sent a copy of petition to Inspector General of Police as well as the Police Commissioner and the DPO informing them on the planned attack on the members of the APC.

“I want to place on record, as the legislator, representing the good people of Ijesa-south Federal Constituency regardless of socioeconomic and political differences, that I am conscious of whatever happens here, as I condemn in its totality, the attack on the person and office of the immediate past Commissioner of Works.

“It is shocking that for the past three weeks, the entire Ijesaland of six local government areas has been turned to battle field. Go to Igangan or Iwara, nearly all the people have deserted the areas due to incessant attack on them.

“I have reported the matter, I don’t know if they are working on it, but as at today, nothing has been done on it. If the security personnel have been able to declare those miscreants wanted, maybe it would have helped to halt it. But they are still walking freely on the streets, which means something is wrong somewhere.

“I am imploring our people not to be intimidated, we know that the perpetrators of this inimical acts are looking for a way to scare them by creating unnecessary fears as we are approaching the elections period.

“I am calling on the federal government to see to this before it snowball into anarchy whereby everyone will be forced to defend himself or herself.

“Though I have met with the stakeholders particularly the paramount ruler, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland and other leaders on this matter where some of our party leaders and that of the PDP were invited to a meeting to allow peace to reign not knowing that they (PDP) will still still continue attacking our people.

“I am not going to relent, I am going to write another petition to heads of the security agencies and as well meet with the major stakeholders in Ijesaland while I await the resumption date of the House to formally raise a motion informing the House as a matter of public urgent importance so that Nigerians will know what’s happening in my Constituency”, Ayeni added.