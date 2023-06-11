Osun NNPP Condemns Ganduje’s Attack On Kwankwaso

Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, the chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State, has strongly criticized former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his recent threats against his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a statement obtained in Osogbo on Saturday, Odeyemi challenged Ganduje to follow through with his threat and face the consequences of his actions. The NNPP chairman expressed his dismay at Ganduje’s remarks, highlighting that as a former governor, Ganduje should have exercised more restraint and responsibility in his statements.

Ganduje, in a media briefing after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday, criticized the demolitions carried out by the current governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, claiming they were conducted without proper procedure. He also revealed that had he encountered Kwankwaso, who was also present at the Villa, he would have physically confronted him.

Responding to Ganduje’s comments, Odeyemi emphasized that the former governor’s statement reflected his approach to governance during his own tenure. Odeyemi urged Ganduje to demonstrate maturity and respect, particularly in public discourse.

The statement read, “How could a whole former governor make such statement? Did he think we are still in the era where any indiscipline act can go unchallenged in Nigeria?

“Ganduje should go and rest. He should start building a political empire as being done by our leader, Engr. Kwankwaso. And if he feels he wants to try the patience of the NNPP family in Nigeria, he should go ahead with his threat. A word is enough for him if he is wise.”