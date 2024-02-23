Osun Launches N3.4bn Revolving Cooperative Loan Scheme

Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has launched the N3.4bn Revolving Cooperative Loan scheme.

This is in furtherance to the administration’s commitment to revitalize the cooperative system and support the SMEs in the state.

In a terse statement on X, Adeleke said, “This loan scheme tagged ‘State Special Ward Level Cooperative Loan Programme’ will benefit 46 SMEs in each of the 332 political wards across the nine federal constituencies in three phases making a total of 45,816 beneficiaries.

“The disbursement is expected to take off with the first phase with 15,272 beneficiaries receiving a total sum of N 1.145 Billion.

“Interested SMEs must belong to a trade association with a letter of character attestation to be provided from their trade association before disbursement.”