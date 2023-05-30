Osun ICPC Marks Children’s Day with Anti-Corruption Debate

As part of efforts aimed at mobilising the youths against corruption, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Osun State Office organised an anti-corruption debate competition for selected secondary schools in Osun State, to mark the 2023 Children’s Day.

The debate titled “Who is responsible for Corruption – Masses or Government”, held at Osogbo Grammar School Oke-fia, Osogbo and had five secondary schools namely Laaro Grammar School, Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Osogbo Grammar School, Islahudeen Grammar School and Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, in attendance. Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo emerged first place among the schools.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of ICPC Osun State Office, Mr. Demola Bakare fsi, in his address commended the Osun State Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Mr. Adelani Aderinola, the Permanent Secretary and the Chairman of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Osun State Chapter, Pastor Akinropo Ijaodola, for their immense support towards the success of the competition.

Mr. Bakare explained that the anti-corruption debate competition was organised as a platform for the secondary school students to contribute their quota to the campaign against corruption, and to also serve as an avenue to enlighten and mobilise in the fight against corruption.

According to him, the debate will enable them to engage in one of the core values of National Ethics and Integrity Policy, which is “Voice and Participation” He explained further that the Policy was initiated by ICPC and was approved by Federal Government of Nigeria in 2020 to promote positive values among citizens.

The judges for the debate competition comprised representatives of the Ministry of Education and ANCOPSS – Mr. Abolarinwa Tunde, Mrs. S.O Ademola, Mr. Jegede E. Olufunsho and Mr. Adelakun R. Oyeyemi.

Although speakers from the selected schools expressed their points very logically, however, Fakunle Comprehensive High School represented by Akinniyi Aminat Olamide and Olaniyi Wariz took the first position followed by Anglican Grammar School, represented by Adetona Faith and Babalola Kehinde. Osogbo Grammar School, the host school represented by Ayanbode Damilola and Ayanbola Damola took third place. The first, second and third position were awarded trophies and all the participants were given medal of participation.

ICPC