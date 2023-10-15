Osun Govt Clears The Air on FG Funds

The Osun State Government has moved to address accusations of misappropriation from the opposition, stating that it received N2 billion from the Federal Government for subsidy palliatives, while an additional N7 billion refund was earmarked for infrastructure development.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the government rebutted allegations of ‘deliberate falsehood and misinformation’ made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding Governor Ademola Adeleke’s performance at the maiden Ipade Imole, a public engagement event organized by the state government.

According to the statement, Adeleke clarified that the N2 billion allocated for subsidy palliatives was being utilized for various essential purposes, including food palliatives, transport services, and the refurbishment of health centers, all aimed at easing the economic burden on Osun State residents.

It further stated that during the same public engagement program, Adeleke provided detailed information on the usage of the N7 billion federal refund. He explained that this substantial sum was earmarked specifically for infrastructure intervention and noted that it constituted less than 20 percent of the overall funding commitment the administration had allocated for upgrading infrastructure.

Adeleke went on to list the proposed infrastructure projects that the N7 billion would be allocated to, highlighting plans for the dualization of roads, construction of overhead bridges, extensive solar-powered street lighting, upgrades to hospitals, water infrastructure projects, and the development of Imole Housing estates.

“This government is committed to transparency and accountability in the spirit of open government and Freedom of Information. Our people understand, appreciate and support Mr. Governor and the good intentions of his administration.

“At a time the Presidency is ashamed of the legacy and profile of the previous APC government in Osun State, the opposition is daily sinking into a sinkhole, getting practically paralysed and strategically in disorder in the face of a serving governor with over 90 per cent performance approval rating.

“The people who are confused, disorganized and blinded by loss of power are the APC rank and file who daily sponsored fake news that further destroy the opposition party in public ratings. Governor Adeleke remains a deeply honest, accountable and responsive leader whose preoccupation is to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the good people of Osun State,” the statement partly read.