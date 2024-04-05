Osun Govt Begins Dredging of Waterways

The Osun State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation has commenced dredging of major waterways in the state to avert flood disaster as the rainy season approaches.

Leading other senior government officials to visit the venue of the dredging, Mayowa Adejoorin, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for being proactive and responsive.

He maintained that the administration of Governor Adeleke is committed to the well-being and welfare of the people of Osun, hence his resolve to continue providing good leadership.

The first visit was the Osun river, Gbodofon Bridge, in Osogbo, where the dredging had commenced. The Ministry boss registered his displeasure on how some people dump refuse on the river, noting that this can cause serious flooding, as he warned inhabitants of the environment to desist from such attitude.

Speaking with journalists, Hon. Adejoorin said he led his management team to conduct oversight functions regarding the ongoing dredging.

“As you can see that we are here to check the ongoing dredging. You know our governor is someone who doesn’t take no as an answer. Also, once he gives directive, such directive must be followed meticulously.

“This year dredging has commenced, I want to urge our people to cooperate with the government in making sure that we have no case of flooding this year. This can only happen the moment the residents desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately and on our waterways. As government is doing its beat by making sure our waterways are expanded, residents must also do theirs.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Mr. Richard Oyegbami commended the state government for being proactive and for not paying lip service to the welfare of the people.

He said, “For us not witnessing flooding in Osun, it’s as a result of the proactiveness of the State Government and I must commend our amiable Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for attending to the yearnings of the people. We are here today because the government is responsive and responsible.

Engr. Kamardeen Olatunde, Director, Flood Control and Engineering Services, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, maintained that the approach being introduced by the current administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is doing is unprecedented compared with what it used to be.

“This is massive, as you can see. We have three heavy machines that are working here. The expansion is good and it will allow free flow of water, but we must say this, our people must also comply with government’s directive in disposing their wastes. It is an offence dumping refuse on our roads.

Residents of the environment were so elated seeing the ongoing dredging as they trooped out, pledged their support to the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Elder Francis Oyewuyi prayed for the Governor and members of his cabinet.

Counting his ordeal during the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, elder Oyewuyi said despite his suggestions on how the dredging should go during the year, he said they turned a deaf ear and at the end, he said he lost over 100 pigs to the flooding.

He further said, “Let me say it here, Governor Adeleke is a loving person and we are enjoying his government and his style, he should continue in that direction. I can assure him that his second term will an easy ride, by the grace of God”, He declared.