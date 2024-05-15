Osun Exco Reviews State Electricity Bill, Airport Report

Osun State Executive Council today deliberated on a wide range of issues with key conclusions reached on the draft State Electricity Market System bill, the Airport Implementation Committee report and the Food Security Committee report.

While the draft electricity bill was submitted for consideration, the Council resolved to await the harmonized copy being prepared by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for adoption by all state governments.

The Council further received reports of the Airport committee which reflected extensive work already done towards building a befitting airport for Osun state.

Mr Governor through the Council further directed that other pending bills and reports should be circulated ahead of the next Council meeting to allow for necessary approvals.

The Council through the Governor also directed that the new logo for the state should be effected by all ministries without further delay.

Meanwhile, the Council after observing the necessary administrative processes and relevant laws, approved the appointments of Prince Oyeleye Saheed Akorede as the next Gbelepawo of Gbelepawo in Egbedore Local Government and

Prince Oyedele Isiaka Olasunkanmi as the next Alajagba of Ajagba.

The Council has also approved the restoration of Chief Omolola Ibitoye Afilaka in Atakunmosa East Local Government as the Alatorin of Atorin.

The Osun State Executive Council also at its meeting approved the elevation of the following : Alade of Atokejoye inAyedire Local Government; Aleki of Ileki-Ijesha in Atakunmosa West; and Olu of Alapata in Egbedore Local Government.

The Council further approved the elevation of Olu of Akiriboto Oke in Ayedaade LG, Chief Peter Oyewo; Baale Ajeniju of Halleluyah, Olu Oba Bello Enukoko, Olu Oba Akangbe Alayemore,Olu of Kuse in Egbedore Local Government, Onigun of Igun Ijesa, Looyin of Apara Ijesa, Asua of Isua Ijesa (Atakunmosa West) , Alaratu of Aratu Ijesa, Oniberekodo of Iberekodo in Atakunmosa East,Alarobole of Arobole-Ijesa in Oriade LG and Olu of Laadin- Lakoro in Ife South to Part II, (Recognised) Status of the Chiefs law, Cap 25,Laws of Osun State 2002.

It is also to be noted that all the appointments and elevation of Obas mentioned above were done following the due process and the tenets and spirits of the Chief’s law of Osun State