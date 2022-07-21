Osun Election: PDP Savours Appeal Court Judgment On Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received with delight, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the PDP Governorship Election Primary that produced Osun State Governor-Elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, as the rightful candidate of the PDP for the July 16, 2022 Osun State Governorship election.

The party said the “Appeal Court judgement which puts to rest all contestations regarding the validity of the Candidacy of the Osun State Governor-Elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, comes as further validation of the Will and aspiration of the people of Osun State which they overwhelmingly expressed on July 16.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

It continued, “The judgment is a firm confirmation that the Osun State governorship primary was transparently conducted by the Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Electoral Guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Our Party commends the Judiciary for its courage adding that the judgment has further restored the confidence of Nigerians on our judicial system and the processes of the PDP.

“The PDP again congratulates the people of Osun State and charges all Party stakeholders in the State to remain united behind Sen. Ademola Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that will rebuild and revamp Osun State from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”