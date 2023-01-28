Osun Election: Claims Of Over-Voting Unfounded – Adeleke

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has addressed the people of Osun state, restating his rejection of the Tribunal judgement and affirming his appeal to higher court.

In an address to the people of the state, Governor Adeleke observed the discrepancies in the judgement of the Tribunal Chairman, describing the outcome as “miscarriage of justice.

“My good people of Osun state, we have all heard the split judgement of the governorship election tribunal. Two members of the Tribunal delivered two opposing judgements, the Chairman and the member one. The member 2, did not deliver any judgment, she abstained.

“The Chairman’s judgment affirmed the claim of over-voting, while the Member One’s judgment agreed with our position as captured by the BVAS machines which is the primary source of accreditation data of true accreditation on the day of the Election.

“The reality of my election as the Governor of Osun State is captured in the member one’s judgement. The claim of over-voting in the Chairman’s judgment was unfounded.This was clearly a miscarriage of Justice. Based on the above, there was no majority judgment.

“My good people of Osun state, I am still your Governor. I have the right of appeal on the Chairman’s judgement and I have instructed my Lawyers accordingly.

“You gave me your Mandate, our election remains valid and by the Grace of God we will triumph at last. I call on you all to remain calm and go about your normal activities, peacefully. Please Remain Law abiding.

“We have strong faith in God and in our judiciary”, the State Governor concluded in his second state address.

Meanwhile, the counsels to the state governor have filed appeal against the Tribunal judgement.

The counsels have also written the electoral commission intimating it of the appeal and seeking non-implementation of the judgement until the determination of the Appeal.