Osun Election: APC Mega Rally Shows Acceptance Of Our Party – Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said the massive turnout and success that the Osun APC Mega rally attracted on Tuesday “was another testament to the acceptance and support our administration and party enjoy from the people of Osun.”

The governor appreciated the people for their show of love and support.

“I also thank leaders, stalwarts and members of the APC for reiterating their confidence in my candidature to guarantee victory for the party and to further take our State to enviable heights,” he said in a statement.

“Specifically, I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the presidential flag-bearer of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, our national Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, my colleagues in the Progressives Governors Forum chaired by Governor Atiku Bagudu, and members of the National Campaign Council led by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdullahi Ganduje, for standing by us.

“Today, Osun is on the path of consolidating on the gains of the last three and a half years. I therefore appeal to Osun people to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for me and our party.

“A vote for me is a vote for continuity of the good works and strides of our administration. A vote for me is a vote for a better, more secured and prosperous Osun.

“I assure you that if re-elected, we will never renege on our commitment to your welfare and the overall development of Osun. I’m more than ready to do more for you and for our dear State.

“Thank you and God bless.”