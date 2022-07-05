‘Osun CP Was Never Fired, Redeployed By IGP’

The Nigeria Police Force has said the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, was never fired or redeployed.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the CP was just temporarily moved to the Force Headquarters pending the conclusion of the guber election when he would return to the State.

“This is contrary to the misinformation making the rounds,” said Force Spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in the statement.

“We want to be as transparent, professional and proactive as possible in all our engagements and operations in the Osun Gubernatorial Election, hence the deployment of senior officers from the FHQ to oversee the election security in the state.

“The IGP has ordered necessary deployment both human and material assets to fortify the state for the exercise,” the statement added.