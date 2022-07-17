Headline

Osun Citizens Have Expressed Their Will, Buhari Hails Adeleke’s Victory

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
27

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election.

In a statement, Buhari said the people of Osun had expressed their will through the ballot.

He continued, “This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

“The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”

