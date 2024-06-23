Osun APC Criticizes Health Sector Under Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized the state of the health sector under Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, describing it as the worst in the state’s 33-year history.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Osun APC chairman Tajudeen Lawal condemned the administration’s approach to healthcare, alleging that the government has neglected to hire essential medical personnel. Lawal termed this neglect as the height of cruelty for a democratic government.

The controversy stems from an Executive Order issued by Governor Adeleke in November 2022, which terminated the appointments of health workers recruited by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola. The terminated workers included doctors, pharmacists, and community health workers, whose appointments were annulled on the grounds that they were made after Oyetola had lost the July 2022 gubernatorial election.

Lawal criticized this decision, arguing that the delay in recruiting new health officers has been unjustifiably attributed to the wait for the outcome of the minimum wage review. He stressed that the health sector’s deterioration has severe implications for the welfare of the state’s residents and accused the current administration of paying lip service to critical healthcare needs.

“In the first instance, why did Governor Adeleke sack the health workers recruited by the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, on assumption of office when he knew he wasn’t having an immediate solution to the health problems in the state? When he knew well that the state had a shortfall of doctors and other health workers.

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die before he addresses the health issues in the state with the speed it requires?

“Will it not be right to conclude that the decision to sack health workers, as well as the current lackadaisical handling of health issues by Governor Adeleke was callous given that the Governor and members of his household could afford to run abroad, as they have done many times, to access quality healthcare?

“Governor Adeleke should wake up and stop insulting the collective sensibilities of the people of the state. The health sector needs his urgent attention.”, the Osun State APC chairman counselled.

In response, Dr Adekunle Akindele, the Special Adviser to the State Government on Health Matters, slammed the APC’s criticism of the Adeleke administration’s effort in the health sector.

“Like I have said on many occasions, the health sector that Governor Adeleke inherited was near-collapse as decaying infrastructure and manpower shortage were a glaring reality.

“That was the situation that Governor Adeleke is working assiduously to correct in order to make qualitative healthcare service a possibility for the people in the state.

“It is worth noting that in the 12 years of the APC administration in Osun State, no employment was made into the health sector.

“The fictitious 1500 health workers that Sooko Tajudeen Lawal even made reference to were a media stunt as not only was a proper recruitment process not conducted but there was no record of them in the state’s civil service.

“This is why Sooko Tajudeen Lawal and his party have found it so hard to produce just an employment letter of the supposed recruits,” he stated.