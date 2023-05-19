Osun APC Condemns Gunmen Invasion Of Akin Adeyi’s House

The Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress has condemned the invasion of the Osogbo residence of a chieftain of the party, Mr Akin Adeyi, by some gunmen this morning.

It was learnt that the gun-toting men badged into the compound of Adeyi and started harrasing everyone on sight.

Yesterday, the Iyaloja-General of the state, Alhaja Asimawu Asindemade, was sacked by the state Governor Ademola Adeleke in a strange manner as her sack has become a controversial issue in the state.

Lawal hinted that the invasion of Akin Adeyi’s house by the gunmen is vindictive as it is on record that the victim was having a running battle with Governor Adeleke over his(Adeleke’s) certificates for some time.

It was, however, not known at the time of writing this report if the gunmen have arrested Adeyi or any member of his homestead.

The fear of all and sundry is that the invading gunmen would not drop any incriminating object in Adeyi’s compound with which he would be robbed.

He stated that Osun State people are in for a hard time with the affirmation of the governorship election of Adeleke as he now sees it as an opportunity to pounce on his real and perceived enemies.

Lawal stated that the expected thing to do would have been for the security operatives to invite him if there was any need for him to be invited.

He stated that it is if Adeyi refuses to honour the police invitation that they could approach his house with a warrant.

Adeyi also has a lingering suit with one Gani Olaoluwa over the demolition of his hotel last year in Osogbo.

The State APC Acting Chairman cautioned the security officers not to be used for any hatchet job against the members of the opposition by Governor Adeleke.

According to the Acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo this morning, the invasion of Adeyi’s home was wicked and primitive.

Lawal explained further that whatever the members and supporters of the opposition might be passing through in the hands of the oppressive and vindictive Adeleke, it is a passing phase.