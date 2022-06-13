Osun: Amotekun Deploys Operatives In Churches, Mosques

The Osun State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps,has deployed operatives in churches and mosques in the state.

This followed an attack on worshippers st St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, in a statement, said that part of the aim of the action taken was to strengthen the security apparatus in the state and protect the lives and property of the residents against any form of criminality.

He said, “The corps would continue to adopt proactive security strategies against any form of security threat in the State.

“Sufficient personnel had been assigned to provide security for the churches and mosques in the State.

“We are also patrolling the entire State against any form of security threats.

“We will continue to map out comprehensive security measures that will enable us to apprehend all kinds of criminals in the State.

“We have deployed corps to all the churches and mosques in all the nook and cranny of the State to secure our people from any form of attack by the criminals,” the spokesperson said.