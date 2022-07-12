Osun 2022: Tinubu, Akeredolu, Others Support Oyetola APC Rally

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday joined the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other APC Governors at the mega rally in support of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The APC campaign grand finale was held at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo.

Former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, APC Senators, Reps members; members of the APC National Working Committee, National Campaign Council, National and Regional structures of the party, women and youth groups as well as various associations in the state also attended the rally.

The Osun State Governorship election will hold this Saturday, July 16.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to the campaign rally by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; members of the State Executive Council led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; State chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin and other state working committee members.

The Chairman, National Campaign Council for Osun election and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appealed to the residents of Osun State to vote massively to re-elect Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term so that the good work will continue.