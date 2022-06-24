Osun 2022: Sanwo-Olu, Bello, Others Among APC Campaign Council

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State is among the 86-man National Campaign Council for Osun State governorship election inaugurated by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The inauguration took place at the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello is to serve as the Deputy Chairman in the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Campaign Council with his Kano State counterpart as the Co-Chairman.

The council also has 21vice chairmen, Mallam Aliyu Ahmed as Secretary, to be assisted by Prince Tona Famodera, while the rest will serve as members.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu urged the council to intensify campaign and ensure the party emerge victorious at the poll as it did recently in Ekiti State.

Responding, the Co-Chairman assured of their readiness to do a thorough job and clinch victory during the election.

The Osun State governorship election has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 16th of July, 2022.