Osun 2022: Oyetola Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Electoral Process

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful electoral process by signing the peace accord ahead of the governorship election slated for July 16 in the state.

The event for the peace accord was championed by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee.

At the event, Oyetola noted that Osun remains the most peaceful State in the country and “we must continue to jealously guard this status.”

He continued, “I, therefore, implored other candidates contesting in Saturday’s governorship election to strongly abide by the peace accord to ensure peace before, during and after the exercise.

“Let’s play by the rules of the game, shun violence and not encourage any act that can threaten the peace, security and stability of our dear State.

“I thank all members of the National Peace Committee including Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah as well as traditional rulers in Osun, particularly the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for their commitment to peaceful elections.”