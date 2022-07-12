Osun 2022: Oluwo Of Iwo Canvasses Support For Oyetola Re-election

Yesterday, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, received the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Isreal.

The visit was part of the consultation to root for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s reelection ahead of Saturday July 16th gubernatorial election in the state.

Oluwo described Oyetola’s reelection as his personal project to pave way for Iwo agenda in 2026. He assured the youth leaders of his maximum support as he canvassed youth to vote massively for Oyetola.

He beseeched sons, daughters and residents of Iwo and Osun State by extension to dedicate Saturday 16th July for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s reelection.

In his remarks, the APC National Youth Leader,Hon. Dayo Isreal, appreciated Oluwo for his hospitality, and unalloyed support to the state and national governments of APC.

Hon. Isreal described Oluwo as a phenomenal king with youth oriented programmes, saying his reign has been so productive.

He was accompanied by the South West zonal leader, Osun APC youth leader, Ekiti APC youth leader, their Oyo counterpart and the local governments youth leaders across Osun State.