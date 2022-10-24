Osinbajo Tells Staff What To Do About Tinubu’s Campaign

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged all members of his staff who are part of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress to give their best to support the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osinbajo also advised them to ignore anything contrary in the process of carrying out their task.

This was disclosed in a tweet issued by presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale wrote, “It must be noted that in a meeting today, H.E. VP @ProfOsinbajo has encouraged all OVP staff — who were privileged to be appointed into the @officialABAT 2023 Presidential Campaign Council — to give their best to the important effort without hindrance. Kindly ignore anything contrary.”

It is however not clear if Osinyis committed to the Tinubu campaign, having snubbed the ceremony where the former Kagos governor presented his manifesto.

Osinbajo came second to Tinubu in the APC presidential primary.