Headline

Osinbajo Tells Staff What To Do About Tinubu’s Campaign

Anthony Adeniyi17 hours ago
56
TInubu and Osinbajo
TInubu and Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged all members of his staff who are part of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress to give their best to support the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osinbajo also advised them to ignore anything contrary in the process of carrying out their task.

This was disclosed in a tweet issued by presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale wrote, “It must be noted that in a meeting today, H.E. VP @ProfOsinbajo has encouraged all OVP staff — who were privileged to be appointed into the @officialABAT 2023 Presidential Campaign Council — to give their best to the important effort without hindrance. Kindly ignore anything contrary.”

It is however not clear if Osinyis committed to the Tinubu campaign, having snubbed the ceremony where the former Kagos governor presented his manifesto.

Osinbajo came second to Tinubu in the APC presidential primary.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi17 hours ago
56

Related Articles

lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Laments Unregulated Use Of Social Media

13 hours ago

HURIWA Condemns Attacks On Police Officers

18 hours ago
Biden

US Warns Of Terror Attacks In Abuja

18 hours ago

Omokri Mocks Obi For Donating 24 Loaves Of Bread To Flood Victims

18 hours ago