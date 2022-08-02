Osinbajo Should Be Impeached Alongside Buhari – Ohanaeze

Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should be impeached alongside Presdient Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that some lawmakers had recently threatened to serve impeachment notice on Buhari over the rising insecurity in the country.

Reacting, Ohanaeze said Oisnbajo should not be spared as well because both men failed in their primary responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze warned the National Assembly that “if the impeachment threats served to President Buhari should be taken seriously, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo must be part of the impeachment process, as both of them have failed Nigerians.

“The exemption of the Vice President, from the impeachment threats, shows that APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands to be a major beneficiary.”

Ohanaeze said Osinbajo may create loopholes that would favour Tinubu in the 2023 election if he becomes president.

“Ndigbo reminds the National Assembly that attempts to initiate the impeachment process against President Buhari without Vice President Osibanjo are an incomplete process and will create windows and loopholes for the Vice President to play an ethnic card for the West.

“Irrespective of running against Tinubu in the APC primaries, he will use the power of incumbency in favour of Bola Tinubu’s victory which is a contradiction with the body language of the Mr. President, who is likely reluctant to influence the 2023 elections for anyone but whoever Nigerians want at the polls.

“If Buhari should be impeached, then Osibanjo must go with him, both of them should be blamed for the rising insecurity challenges in the country.

“Ndigbo is in support of any Impeachment threats by the National Assembly, but it must serve as a wake-up call for the President and Vice President to be active with their duties, but if they continue to be onlookers and things goes awry, the National Assembly should not exonerate the Vice President for the notice of impeachment, Tinubu stands to benefit if only Buhari is impeached.”