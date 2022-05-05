Osinbajo Purchases N100m APC Nomination Form

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the Senior Special Assistant-Media and Publicity to Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, the forms were purchased for the VP by support groups who raised funds to the effect.

This happened while Osinbajo was in Cross River after which he would visit Bayelsa State as part of his consultation tour.

Providing an update via his verified Twitter handle, Laolu Akande said: “A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid. Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team, just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States.

“Today, he is in Cross River and Bayelsa States. It’s all about the VP’s desire to serve the people of Nigeria with all his heart, his experience, insight and knowledge.”