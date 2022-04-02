Osinbajo Greets Muslims As Ramadan Kicks Off

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has sent greetings and prayers to all Muslim faithfuls as this years Ramadan Fasting season begins.

According to him “as another new moon ushers in the blessed month of Ramadan, I wish to felicitate with the Muslim community on yet another opportunity to witness this holy month of devotion, sacrifice, compassion, generosity and selflessness.

“This is a time for personal deep reflection and service to community. I urge you to be guided by the lessons of Ramadan, while renewing your spiritual connection, to offer prayers for peace and continued prosperity in our nation. May God accept all your acts of sacrifice and piety.”