Osinbajo Graces Durbar Festival, Hails Emir Of Kano

Not only is the Kano Durbar festival a fantastic spectacle from a city of firsts, but it is also a symbol of Nigeria’s diverse and beautiful cultures.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this Tuesday evening at the Royal Durbar organised by the Kano Emirate Council to commemorate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the ancient city. The Vice President who was the Special Guest at the event spoke to reporters at the end of the Durbar before heading for a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Prof. Osinbajo who commended the organisers and participants at the Durbar (Hawan Daushe) said, “the Durbar is an incredible spectacle, so much colour, so much pomp and pageantry, it is very typical of Kano.”

He added that Kano, the “city of Dabo, the city of the groundnut pyramid is, indeed, “a city of firsts”

The turnout to welcome the VP was also a spectacle. From the airport to the streets, and all the way to the Emir’s palace and the venue of the Durbar, the people of Kano trooped out in large numbers cheering Prof. Osinbajo all over the ancient city.

The Vice President, who had been received at the airport by the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, among many other state government officials, later paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Praying for the prosperity of the city and its inhabitants, the Vice President thanked the Emir for his hospitality and warm welcome.

“This is to wish you (Emir) well, and wish the people well, and pray that your reign will continue to be peaceful and prosperous. I also thank the Governor and pray for peace and security in the State.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Aminu Ado Bayero, acknowledged the contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country and prayed God grants him success in all his future aspirations.

According to the Emir, “I acknowledge the contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country at different times, even as Commissioner of Justice. I pray that whatever his future aspiration is, may Allah grant him success.”

The Emir then thanked the Vice President for attending the event, noting that his presence has improved the status of the event.

According to him, the VP’s visit “will further improve the status of the Durbar, not only in Nigeria but also in Africa and the world.”

“We look forward to receiving the Vice President in the future here in Kano for the Durbar, and we hope to prepare a horse for him to ride on and participate in the Durbar,” he added to the applause of the audience.

The Emir extended his greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari while praying for peace, security and stability in Nigeria and beyond.

Also speaking, Kano State Governor thanked the Vice President for visiting the State to witness the Durbar celebration and to pay respect to an institution, he noted, was important in sustaining “the culture, tradition, peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic nationalities in Kano, as well as the socio-economic development of the State.”

Among others, the Vice President was accompanied on the visit by Senator Kabiru Gaya, House of Representatives Member Hafiz Kawu, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari, and Alwan Hassan among others.