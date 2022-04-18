Osinachi Nwachukwu And Ekwueme: A Worship Song Turned Into Wailing

It is no longer news that the ethereal voice of veneration that once pierced the World with worship has been silenced. I guess many like me who are not Igbo – though I love and cherish Igbo songs; even though I can pick few words of her enchantments or near incantations, we were immediately summoned to the realm of the Divine, each time the timeless tunes of Ekwueme! rings through the air – You are The Living God ooo, Eze no one like you!

My kinsman and Fellow Gospel Artiste, Prospa Ochimana, in featuring Osinachi, gifted the world the eternal Ekwueme. Ekwueme like many worship songs in many languages and tunes instantly transported many souls into the realm of the Divine. Many have wept and got healed, countless discovered a reason to live and breathe again listening to the way Osinachi weaved through the lines of praise and adoration like a musical Okocha or the Croetian Magician Modric, each time her voice beams through the tiny holes of speakers in Churches, the atmosphere was electric. When she is heard in the Stereo, people unanimously lift up thier hands in prayer and adoration and close thier eyes to tune to the Divine frequency. such was the power of Ekwueme, such was the grace and anointing dripping off the shoulders of Osinachi.

I beg you in the name of God such worship songs should never be allowed to die. Many of these songs are snapshots from heaven bequeathed to humanity on our journey to the choir of heaven.

Since the death of, or better still, since the transition to glory of Osinachi and the circumstances of her death, the callous theme of domestic violence resurfaced, I lost the Divine frequency that Angelic touch of Ekwueme infused in my soul. It now fills me with a mix of anger, pity, sadness and discontent. I know am not alone in this. How could an angel be this so callously treated. So she endured all these beating and battering? My God!

Domestic Violence in any of its form is beastiality. It is a disgrace and highly condemnable. I have written books in condemnation of this dastardly act. No one should be made to pass through this. Never!

May God grant Osinachi a place among the heavenly choirs where she truly belongs.

We should not change our mood of worship when we listen to her songs. She desired that it should stimulate hearts to worship not to remind us of the grim story of her departure. I know it would take time. Worship of God should never be substituted or diminished because of human inadequacies, for it is truly right and just, our duty and salvation, always and everywhere to give God thanks.

Many musicians have had thier sad stories diffused by thier music. The Legendary Michael Jackson still heals the World and belongs to starry group of music greats despite the allegations of pedophilia that trailed him and the legal cases of over drugging by his doctor, leading to his death. My Lady, Whitney Houston still reigns in her songs – I look to you and others, despite being found dead, drown in a hotel tub. This is not different from Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his infamous Kalakuta Republic.

Regardless of the manner, situation, circumstances and conspiracy surrounding the death of Princess Diana, princess of Wales, after her divorce and rumoured dating and pregnancy, all these were put aside to honour the queen of hearts at the Westminster Abbey.

Osinachi blessed the world with her voice and gave us ingredients of heavenly value, let us not remain stuck in our pains of her passing and worse still, the manner and circumstances in which she died. She lived and worshipped Chukwu Okike Abiama and she desires to be remembered for that, and rightly so, not just as a poster lady of victims of domestic Violence. You are the living God ooo, Eze no one like you!!!

Say Hello to God on my behalf, Osinachi.

Thaddeus Onoja Akpa is a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Idah, Nigeria. He is an author, writer and musician. You can reach him on WhatsApp 07030194226

Twitter @ThaddeusAkpa