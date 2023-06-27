Osimhen Shines Bright As Best African Player

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has emerged as the recipient of the highly prestigious Best African Player award, triumphing over renowned football stars, Riyadh Mahrez and Mohammed Salah, at the Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen’s exceptional performance throughout the season propelled Napoli to secure their first Serie A title in over thirty years, with the 24-year-old contributing an impressive 31 goals in all competitions.

A Season of Triumph and Records

Osimhen’s remarkable journey as a professional footballer has been characterized by a string of accolades and record-breaking feats.

The Ghana Football Awards further recognized his outstanding contributions, and in an online video, Osimhen expressed gratitude to the organizers while pledging to continue making Africa proud.

From Goal-scoring Phenomenon to Breaking Barriers

During the previous season, Osimhen’s prowess was on full display, as he netted 31 goals across various competitions for Napoli, propelling the club to clinch the league title after a lengthy 33-year wait.

Additionally, his instrumental performance for the Super Eagles, including a crucial brace in their 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone, secured Nigeria’s qualification for the upcoming AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The young striker’s exceptional achievements extended to the individual level as well. Osimhen emerged as the league’s top scorer with an impressive tally of 26 goals, surpassing the long-standing record held by former World Player of the Year, George Weah, for the most goals scored by an African in Serie A history.

Furthermore, his outstanding performances have positioned him as a strong contender for the prestigious title of Best Player at the upcoming CAF awards.