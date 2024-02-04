Osimhen Places Team Success Over Personal Goals at AFCON

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has emphasized that scoring goals is not his primary focus at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. The Napoli forward expressed his commitment to the success of the Nigerian national team, placing team achievements above personal accolades.

Despite having only scored once in five games during the tournament, Osimhen remains undeterred in his dedication to the Super Eagles’ campaign. His remarkable performance as the top scorer in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, coupled with being crowned the African Footballer of the Year, underscores his stature in the footballing world.

Renowned for his relentless work rate and physical prowess, Osimhen has proven to be a formidable presence upfront for Nigeria. However, he acknowledges missed opportunities on the field, highlighting his determination to contribute more effectively to the team’s success.

Speaking to beIN Sports following Nigeria’s victory against Angola, Osimhen conveyed his team-oriented mindset and his willingness to sacrifice personal glory for the greater good of the Super Eagles. His sentiments reflect a commendable sense of sportsmanship and dedication to collective achievement.

He said: “I dream of winning the title. The last time was in 2013. I am very happy to win and qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.

“We are all in a positive mental state, and coach Jose Peseiro also has an excellent outlook on the team’s project.

“I have the mentality that if I do not score, I will go back to defending, and if I score a goal, I will also go back to defending this goal.

“Even if we are late, we must continue to believe in ourselves. I am very lucky to be with the Super Eagles.

“It has been my dream since childhood, and we must take advantage of this start to reach the final.”