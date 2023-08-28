Osimhen Named Capocannoniere Of Serie A

Super Eagles strike Victor Osimhen has been awarded the Capocannoniere of Serie A for his effort in scoring 26 goals in the Italian league last season.

Congratulating the striker, the Nigeria Football Federation shared on X platform, “Congratulations @victorosimhen9 who was crowned the Capocannoniere of @SerieA last season with 26 goals.

“The @NGSuperEagles forward was presented with the Paolo Rossi award before Napoli’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo last night. Congratulations Victor! We are proud of you.”