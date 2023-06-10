Osimhen, Mbappe Make Top 10 Goalscorers In Europe

Europe’s top five leagues have now all concluded for the 2022/23 season.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain all celebrated title wins in their respective countries.

After the end of another thrilling domestic campaign, we take a look at the top 10 goalscorers from across the continent’s top divisions.

Lois Openda (Lens) — 21 goals

Lens ace Lois Openda, 23, is one of the key reasons why his club finished just one point behind champions PSG.

The Belgium international bagged hat-tricks against Toulouse and Clermont, with Manchester United, AC Milan and RB Leipzig all reportedly eager to sign him up this summer.

Folarin Balogun (Reims) — 21 goals

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun, 21, could not have enjoyed a better loan spell at Reims.

His 21 strikes for Will Still’s side include a last-gasp equaliser at PSG and a first professional hat-trick against Lorient.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) — 21 goals

Lautaro Martinez scored 21 Serie A goals for the second consecutive season.

The World Cup winner with Argentina netted seven times in the Nerazzurri’s final eight matches of the campaign, which means he is bang in form for Saturday’s Champions League final against Man City.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) — 23 goals

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, was not as prolific as his Bayern days but with Barca he still secured Spain’s Golden Boot in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou.

The Pole hit six braces across the season, including one against rivals Espanyol last month which contributed to their relegation.

Jonathan David (Lille) — 24 goals

Lille striker Jonathan David, 23, has seen his stock rise even higher after another goal-filled season.

A hat-trick against Lyon in March was the highlight, with Man Utd and Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on the Canadian marksman.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) — 26 goals

Victor Osimhen’s 26 goals propelled Napoli to their first Serie A triumph since 1990.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was unplayable at times and it is why the Partenopei’s chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding in excess of £100million to part ways with the centre forward this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) — 27 goals

The success of Alexandre Lacazette’s return to boyhood club Lyon caught a lot of people off guard.

His total of 27 Ligue 1 goals is the exact same number the 32-year-old managed in his final three Premier League seasons with Arsenal combined.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) — 29 goals

Kylian Mbappe started the season off slowly by his own standards but burst into life towards the end.

The PSG superstar, 24, scored 10 times in the final eight matches of the term to claim the Golden Boot outright.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) — 30 goals

Despite Tottenham’s tumultuous campaign, their talisman Harry Kane still managed to record his joint-best seasonal goal tally.

The England captain, 29, also set Premier League records for most games scored in (26) and most headed goals (10) in a season.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — 36 goals

Erling Haaland’s record-breaking debut campaign in the English top flight included a stunning four hat-tricks and five braces.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford were the only three teams that managed to keep the 22-year-old Norwegian out in a truly legendary season.