Osimhen Is Best Striker In Italy – Lukaku

Prior to their Wednesday Serie A match, Inter forward Romelu Lukaku praised Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as the best striker currently.

At the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the Nerazzurri take on Luciano Spalletti’s unbeaten team in an effort to close the gap. Lukaku will go against Nigerian striker Osimhen.

The Belgian international cautioned that the Nerazzurri had not given up hope of winning the title but were expecting a difficult match in a lengthy interview carried on Italian television channel Sky Sport Italia on Sunday.

“Until a team has lifted a trophy everything is possible in football, we play for that,”Lukaku said.

“We’ll see at the end of the season, whoever lifts the trophy is the champion. For now, we’re still there, the season ends in June and we’ll only see then,” the Chelsea loanee declared.

“Napoli have a really strong coach, they are doing a great job, they have a lot of great players. They are in a good moment, they have Osimhen who scores a lot of goals, (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia who is very strong.

“He (Osimhen) is really strong, he is the best now. We have to be honest, he’s doing really well and Napoli are first in the table. We have respect but not fear.”

The 23-year-old Nigerian has established himself as a key member of Spalletti’s squad, and his impressive play has piqued the interest of several elite Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

Osimhen has played a key role in Napoli’s outstanding season and quest for the Scudetto in three decades with nine Serie A goals and two assists in 11 games.