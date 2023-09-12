Osimhen is AFCON 2023 Qualifiers Top Scorer

As the dust settles on the exhilarating AFCON 2023 qualifiers, the stage is set for a thrilling tournament, but before the action kicks off in Ivory Coast in January 2024, it’s time to recognize the standout performers who made the qualifiers truly memorable. Here’s a look at the top scorers who left their mark on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations.

1. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria – 10 Goals)

The Nigerian sensation, Victor Osimhen, led the charge with a remarkable ten goals. His journey to the top of the scorers’ list began with a stunning display in a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe, where he netted a staggering 45% of the Super Eagles’ goals. Osimhen continued his scoring spree, notching vital goals in crucial matches against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

2. Sadio Mané (Senegal – 5 Goals)

Sadio Mané, the dynamic Senegalese forward, showcased his prowess by scoring five crucial goals. His standout performance came in an opening group game against Benin Republic, where he secured a mesmerizing hat trick. Mané’s consistency also shone through with goals against Rwanda and Mozambique.

3. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia – 5 Goals)

Youssef Msakni played a pivotal role in Tunisia’s AFCON qualification, contributing five goals to the team’s success. Although Tunisia suffered a lone loss to Equatorial Guinea, Msakni’s brace in a final group game against Botswana played a significant part in their journey to Ivory Coast.

4. Louis Mafouta (Central African Republic – 5 Goals)

Central African Republic’s Louis Mafouta displayed his goal-scoring prowess with five goals, even though his team didn’t secure qualification. Mafouta’s brace against Madagascar and his performance against Ghana demonstrated his striking abilities.

5. Patson Daka (Zambia – 4 Goals)

Leicester City’s Patson Daka was instrumental in Zambia’s successful AFCON qualification campaign, netting four goals. Two of his crucial goals came against Ivory Coast, showcasing his importance to the team’s advancement.

6. Peter Shalulile (South Africa – 4 Goals)

Peter Shalulile was a standout performer for South Africa, scoring four goals in the qualifiers. His consistent goal-scoring form helped South Africa secure vital points in their journey to the AFCON tournament.

These remarkable goal-scorers have not only secured their places in the history of AFCON qualifiers but have also set the stage for an electrifying tournament in Ivory Coast in 2024. Football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate their performances on the grand stage of African football.