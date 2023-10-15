Osimhen, Iheanacho to Miss Super Eagles, Mozambique Clash

Nigerian football fans received disappointing news as the national team, the Super Eagles, confirmed that key forwards Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho will be unavailable for their upcoming international friendly match against Mozambique.

The announcement was made via a tweet from the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, revealing that Napoli striker Osimhen would not participate in the match due to a “precautionary measure” advised by the Eagles’ medical team.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho, who plies his trade with Leicester City in England, has been ruled out of the fixture due to “pressing personal issues.”

This unfortunate development comes after both players featured in Nigeria’s recent 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday. In that match, Nigeria managed to secure two goals, with one coming from an own goal by Saudi defender Amir and the other from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho in the 81st minute.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Mozambique on Monday, October 16th, at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.

The absence of Osimhen and Iheanacho will undoubtedly pose a challenge for the Nigerian squad, as these two forwards have been integral to the team’s recent performances. Nevertheless, this setback provides an opportunity for other players to step up and demonstrate their skills on the international stage, as the Super Eagles aim to maintain their competitive edge in preparation for future matches and tournaments.